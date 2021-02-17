Hunt County and all of North Texas remain under a Winter Storm Warning today, after another dusting of snow and sleet fell overnight, keeping driving conditions hazardous.
Electric and water utilities across the area continue to ask residents for conservation in order to avoid more rolling blackouts and incidents of low to no water pressure.
From the National Weather Service:
A Winter Storm Warning continues through 8 p.m. Wednesday for most of the region. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with two to four inches of event total snow accumulations, and the heaviest accumulations located northeast of the Metroplex. Event total ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter inch are expected, with the highest accumulations of ice expected in the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas northeast to Palestine and Canton. Impacts include dangerous travel conditions, additional power outages, and wind chills cold enough to result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Travel is discouraged late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.