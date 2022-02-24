Hunt County and much of the surrounding area of North Texas are still under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service through 6 p.m., with the remainder of the region still under a Winter Weather Advisory.
As soon as it may clear up today, ANOTHER chance of wintry weather may arrive for the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a chance of freezing rain before 5 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday’s forecast is calling for it to be sunny, with a high near 45 and north wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Then on Friday night/early Saturday morning there is a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain after midnight with a low around 32.
There is another chance of rain or freezing rain before noon, Saturday then a chance of rain, with a high near 45.
REMINDER: Early voting at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office is closed today.
Friday will be the final day of early voting for the March 1 primary elections and the office 2217A Washington Street in Greenville, is scheduled to be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for all county precincts.
