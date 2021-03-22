A Wills Point man was taken into custody over the weekend, after reportedly pointing a gun at law enforcement officers.
The office of Van Zandt County Sherif Steve Hendrix reported officers responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday to a domestic disturbance on Van Zandt County Road 2627. During the course of the investigation the suspect, Monty Adair, pointed a long gun in the direction of the law enforcement officers on scene.’Hendrizx said the deputies immediately retreated, took cover and had a family member of the victim of the assault drive her away from the scene.
Hendrix was notified and responded to the scene with Chief Deputy Craig Shelton and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division. Also on scene was the Wills Point Police Department K-9 unit and State Park Police. After the suspect refused to respond to verbal commands the Forney-Terrell Joint Swat Team was called out. Warrants were obtained and the suspect eventually surrendered to law enforcement around 1:30 am. Sunday after the SWAT team utilized non lethal tactics to end the standoff without loss of life or serious injury.
Adair was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and assault family violence causes bodily injury to a family member.
"Attempts to cause harm to our law enforcement will not be tolerated in Van Zandt County,” Hendrix said. “I also want to thank all of the officers who assisted and to the Forney-Terrell Joint Swat Team for their help in a peaceful outcome to a potential tragic situation,"
