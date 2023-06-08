The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Wednesday announced over 3,000 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, including one student from Greenville.
Mari C. Wilcock, this year’s Valedictorian from Greenville High School, received a National Merit Scholarship for Texas A&M University. Wilcock has listed Environmental Engineering as her probable career field.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2023 competition to more than 3,800.
This year, 153 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Sponsor colleges and universities include 81 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced Wednesday are a part of the distinguished group of more than 7,140 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $28 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2,500 Scholarships.
