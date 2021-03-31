There is no better way to stir up water cooler conversation than the simple question: Which grocery store or steakhouse do you want to come to Greenville?
That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when the Greenville Herald-Banner asked a variation of that question via the newspaper’s Facebook page and got a torrent of responses from hundreds of people. The question was simple: When it comes to business here in Greenville, we are missing what?
Call it a pent-up demand for groceries and steak but it was more of a flood of response. In all, the simple question garnered more than 10,000 interactions via Facebook and the post reached more than 17,000 people. We combed through more than 380 of the 1,000 answers to find that our readers listed 68 specific businesses they wanted to come to Greenville. Some also longed for businesses that failed here to return.
However, it was general merchandise retailer Target that was the clear winner in our informal poll. Target, of course, has been the center of much speculation in Greenville since it was teased as a possible tenant along Interstate 30 in the past. The coronavirus pandemic, which has hastened the transition to more online shopping, may have cooled the Minneapolis-based retailer’s expansion plans, but the passion for the store here in Greenville was clear.
Here’s how Target lays out its expansion strategy: “We're always exploring locations for new stores. But how do we decide where to open a new Target next? We look at a number of factors, like how we can best meet a community’s needs, site constraints, other area Target stores and more. And each step of the way, we work closely with local officials and guests to develop stores that truly make shopping easy, inspiring and affordable.”
In the next year, Target is opening stores 49 stores but most of them aren’t what you would consider your typical Target store. In fact, only eight of those stores will be more than 100,00-square feet, including a 145,000 square-foot store in Katy, Texas.
Earlier this month, the company said 2020 was among its best years ever — thanks to a rise in its online offerings and curbside services. Trade publication Chain Store Age reported that Target will spend about $4 billion per year opening new stores. Many of those stores are in smaller sizes, offering more of an experience that will lead to online purchases.
While Target offers groceries, our respondents made it clear that they wanted more grocery options with San Antonio-based H-E-B leading the way — narrowly over Krogers.
“It would be nice to have some friendly competition in the grocery store area,” wrote commenter Mary Sue Cole. “However, I wish there was some program to encourage and support entrepreneurs growing our community instead of just brand-name large corporate restaurants. We are way behind other communities in growing our own businesses.”
H-E-B announced last week that it’s making its first serious foray into the Dallas-area market with stores planned for Frisco and Plano.
“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” said Stephen Butt, who is president of the Central Market Division of H-E-B.
Since 2001, the company has operated its higher-end Central Market in the Dallas area. Before that announcement, H-E-B had limited its expansion north to the cities of Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie.
There was also a sense of realism among the comments. While people listed Costco, Trader’s Joes, and other retailers some of those would be long shots because of proximity to existing locations or demographics.
“Costco!” wrote Derek Price. “I don't see that ever happening, but I can dream.”
Others were more precise in what they wanted for Greenville.
“I want to see industry,” wrote Benjamin Collins. “Manufacturing, exports, creation, productivity. High-tech. Energy production. Large scale agriculture. Home-based businesses. Anything that is producing, rather than consuming.”
When it comes to restaurants, the consensus seemed to be that Greenville needs a steakhouse — preferably one with the name Texas in it. While Olive Garden was the No. 1 pick of the readers, Texas Roadhouse was a clear runner-up. Also receiving nods were Salt grass, a Houston-based chain owned by Landry’s Restaurants, and Outback Steakhouse.
Reader Richard Colbert offered this assessment: “As far as actual businesses, I'd love to see an Outback or Texas Roadhouse, I know it sounds tacky but I prefer those type of steakhouses. That and going downtown is a pain in the butt for me.”
Like many, Colbert was quick to point out that many of the businesses that were mentioned had already come here and failed, including Kroger. Other previous businesses that were mentioned that once operated here included Bath and Body Works, Luby’s, Long John Silvers and Church’s Chicken.
“So many of these places mentioned used to be in Greenville but went downhill and closed because people stopped supporting them,” Colbert wrote. “So, I guess the big thing Greenville needs is people willing to support business in Greenville. Then again the population of the area has grown since then too so it isn't all on the current citizenry.”
If there was one underlying element of the expansive online conversation is that Greenville needs more family-focused entertainment options. There were more than 50 comments asking about more recreation opportunities. Here are some of the suggestions:
“Things for kids besides bowling,” wrote Scott Hottendorf. “How about something for skaters?”
“How about a really nice YMCA or something families can enjoy that’s indoors that cheap for rainy days,” wrote Sarah Birkley.
“We desperately need some entertainment like a skating rink, mini-golf and an arcade,” wrote Angela Caldwell.
“Shenanigans is cool but something on that level but with Go-Karts, basketball courts, bigger spaces for kid and teen party rental, skating rink,” suggested reader Emily Thompson.
