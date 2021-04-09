Saturday is is the 72nd anniversary of the Greenville Majors defeating the New York Yankees.
The following is from a 2019 story in the Herald-Banner commemorating the 70th anniversary of the contest:
A 1977 story in the Herald-Banner quoted Mrs. Mattie McClerg, a lifelong Greenville resident and Greenville Majors fan who was at the historic contest.
“Make no mistake, we had a good team then,” she said.
The Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum in Greenville still displays an exhibit dedicated to local baseball legend such as including Monty Stratton memorabilia, and souvenirs from the Majors.
An arch still stands on the grounds of the stadium just east of downtown Greenville, where on April 10, 1949, the Class B Minor League Majors defeated the Yankees, 4-3, in an exhibition game.
According to a Texas Historical Commission marker at the gate, Casey Stengel was the Yankees’ manager that day and Joe DiMaggio played center field.
“The Yankees came to play what they expected would be an easy game and slept through most of the game before realizing they were losing to us and would probably lose the game,” McClerg recalled.
The Majors began play in 1946 at the stadium, which had been known as the original Phillips Field, where the legendary Henry Frnka coached the Greenville High School Lions to an undefeated season in 1933.
The stadium was realigned for baseball and was renamed after Truett Majors, the first Greenville resident killed during the war.
During the 65th anniversary commemoration of the event in 2014, Greenville Board of Development CEO and Greenville Majors fan Greg Sims read from the New York Times recap of the game, detailing how the Majors “plastered a 4-3 defeat” on the Yankees. The writer, James P. Dawson took special notice of how the Class B Majors were short-handed and had to recruit some players from the Lubbock team to fill out the squad. And, even with the presence of Joe DiMaggio playing and Casey Stengel managing the Yankees, Dawson noted the Majors “sent the Bombers out of here shrouded in disappointment.”
McClerg said the 2,951 hometown fans weren’t disappointed.
“Although the day was overcast and cold, the most of the crowd there wasn’t dampened by the weather,” McClerg said. “I can remember the ninth inning when the last Yankee batter came to bat, and then that last strike thrown on him, all of the people started to stand on the the beaches waving handkerchiefs and screaming as loud and happily as they could. Everyone was going completely wild. We had just beaten the New York Yankees!”
