As of 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, more than 200 people were waiting in line outside Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville for COVID-19 vaccines.
Among them were Randy and Sherry Bakkem of Greenville, who had been there since 3:55 a.m., and James and Kay Chefchic of Poetry, who had been waiting since 4:30 a.m. Both couples had been there, in the cold, the previous day as well, but were turned away after the daily allotted amount of 125 doses had been administered.
The hospital began the week with 500 doses of the vaccine, and has been administering 125 per day this week, Monday through Thursday, to “Tier 1B” residents of Hunt County – which includes people aged 65 and older, as well as younger people who are fighting cancer or have chronic kidney disease, COPD, type 2 diabetes, severe obesity, sickle cell disease and heart disease.
