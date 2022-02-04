With the political party primary elections less than a month away, the Hunt County Economic Development Alliance hosted a “Meet The Candidates Forum” luncheon Wednesday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville.
The event was to allow the candidates a chance to introduce themselves and discuss their positions on how they plan to support economic development in Hunt County.
More than a dozen candidates appeared at the event, which drew a capacity crowd to the Civic Center. GEUS taped the event for later presentation and the Herald-Banner will be highlighting many of the races in upcoming stories.
• A Saturday night political forum, scheduled by the Hunt County Republican Party and Hunt County GOP Club at Greenville High School, featuring candidates for State Senate District 8, State House 2, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, County Commissioner Precinct 2 and County Clerk, has been cancelled. The GOP club is trying to reschedule it for one day next week.
• Paxton is scheduled to appear with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick at a campaign rally at 7 p.m. Monday in the Landmark, 2920 Lee Street in Greenville. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../sd-8-event-with-angela...
• Jan. 31 was the last day to register for the elections and early voting is scheduled Feb. 14-25.
Hunt County residents will want to double check their voter registration cards, which were mailed out this past week, as city, county and state government officials have approved redistricting measures in the wake of the increases and shifts in population as a result of the 2020 Census.
