Voters took to the polls Saturday to choose new representatives for the Greenville City Council and Greenville Independent School District and while bond packages were passed for both the Caddo Mills and Quinlan school districts, the bond proposal for the Campbell ISD fell short.
A full list of election results are posted online at heraldbanner.com and will be available in Tuesday’s printed edition.
• The race for Place 3 on the Greenville City Council was between the incumbent, Kristen Ciara Washington and Philip R. Spencer. Spencer won the contest, collecting 86 votes (72/27%) to Washington’s 33 votes (27.73%).
• The contest for Place 2 on the Greenville ISD Board was between incumbent Trena Stafford and Anji Taylor. Taylor claimed a total of 92 votes (65.25%) to best Stafford’s 49 votes (34/75%).
• The Caddo Mills Independent School District had two bond propositions on the ballot; Proposition A,$240 million which would be used to pay for school facilities and land; and Proposition B, another $50 million for a baseball/softball complex and a football/soccer/track/band stadium at Caddo Mills High School.
Proposition A passed with 874 votes for (69.42%) to 385 votes against (30.58%). Proposition B passed with 810 votes for (64.54% to 445 votes against (35.46%).
• The Campbell Independent School District had a $10.3 million bond package on the ballot, to address safety and security issued, additional academic classrooms, and an ag wing addition.
The proposition was defeated, by a vote of 221 against (79.78%) to 56 votes for (20.22%).
• The Quinlan Independent School District was seeking voter of a $25 million bond referendum to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility. The measure passed by a vote of 649 votes (65.62%) to 340 votes for (34.38%).
