Since May, voter registrations in Hunt County is up about 3.2%, according to Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash.
As of Thursday, the county had just over 64,000 registered voters, she said.
“In January 2022, there were 61,277 registered voters in Hunt County,” Ash said. “By May 2022, there were 62,033 registered voters. Since the May elections, Hunt County has shown an increase in voter registrations of approximately 3.2%.”
Hunt County residents will be making several big decisions Nov. 8 elections, but only if they are registered to vote.
Choices are pending for U.S. representative, governor, lieutenant governor and state senator. In addition, county voters will make decisions on a proposed county tax freeze for senior citizens and disabled people. Also, a $136.5 million Greenville ISD bond referendum takes place on Nov. 8.
Tuesday is the deadline for individuals to make sure they are eligible to vote and, if so, whether the correct information is included with their registration.
Sample ballots are posted online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.electionsampleballots. All local county races are listed as ‘Unopposed Declared Elected” but are still on Page 2 of each ballot as required by law.
Multiple municipal entities also will host elections Nov. 8, including a winner-take-all city council race in West Tawakoni.
Hunt County’s proposed tax freeze for seniors will resemble the freeze in place for the city of Greenville. In November 2020, voters in Greenville approved a tax exemption for seniors, allowing them to freeze their local property taxes at the same amount year after year. Greenville residents age 65 or older can pay the same amount of city taxes year after year regardless of changes to the city’s tax rate or if the value of their property increases. The only exception is if their tax bill were to decrease, they would pay the lower amount.
The Greenville ISD school board voted in August to call a bond election for $136.5 million in facilities, including replacements of the district's current LP Waters Early Childhood Center for an estimated cost of $31.4 million, and a new middle school for about $105.1 million.
The Quinlan Independent School District has a $25 million bond package on the ballot to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility.
Hunt County voters served by the Terrell ISD will be deciding on a $115 million bond for new school facilities.
The Leonard Independent School District is seeking approval of $39.5 million in bonds for a new elementary campus, vocational agriculture facility addition and a partial renovation of the existing intermediate campus into a career readiness/CTE facility.
Hunt County’s newest municipality, the City of Poetry, is seeking approval of the establishment of a 1.5% sales and use tax to pay for the maintenance and repair of local streets.
The City of West Tawakoni is staging an election for the city council, including the mayor and Places 2 and 4. However, there are no candidates listed and all of the races will be decided by write-in votes.
Early voting for the election is scheduled Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
