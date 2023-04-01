Voters in Hunt County will head to the polls on May 6 to decide the fate of hundreds of millions of dollars to pay for proposed improvements at area school districts.
There is also an alcohol option referendum on the ballot in the City of Caddo Mills, and multiple vacancies to fill on city councils and school boards.
Thursday April 6 is the deadline for individuals to make sure they are eligible to vote and, if so, whether the correct information is included on the registration.
Early voting for the election is scheduled weekdays April 24-May 2. Sample ballots are included in today’s Herald-Banner print edition.
• The Caddo Mills Independent School District has two bond propositions on the ballot: $240 million which would be used to pay for school facilities and land, and another $50 million for a baseball/softball complex and a football/soccer/track/band stadium at Caddo Mills High School.
Caddo Mills ISD Superintendent Luke Allison has said Proposition A was to pay for a new elementary school in the Trailstone subdivision, a new intermediate campus, additions to the high school and middle school campuses, renovations to the career and technical education center, district-wide safety and security upgrades and more. Passage of the propositions would not increase the districts 50 cents per $100 valuation.
• The Campbell Independent School District has a $10.3 million bond package on the ballot, which, if approved, is expected to address safety and security issues, additional academic classrooms and an agriculture wing addition.
• The Quinlan Independent School District is seeking voter of a $25 million bond referendum to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility.
• The City of Caddo Mills has a proposition on the ballot asking whether local voters are in favor of the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.
• The City of Lone Oak is seeking approval of the reauthorization of a portion of local sales and use taxes to pay for the maintenance and repair of city streets.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467, go online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
