Final primary election results from Hunt County are still pending, but election officials do not believe they will be as late as one candidate has estimated.
Collin County Judge Keith Self, running in the Republican Party contest for House District 3, which includes Hunt County, was reported this evening by a Dallas television station saying that he did not expect final results from the county until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
“It will be well before 5,” Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said shortly after 10 p.m.
Ash said the results have been updated as the ballot boxes have been returned and have been regularly updated by the Herald-Banner and the Texas Secretary of State.
“In fact we should be the final boxes in within the hour,” Ash said.
