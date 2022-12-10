Volunteers are again being sought in the coming week, to help Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH prepare Christmas dinner packages for needy families in the area.
The packing is scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the back dock of the GEUS David McCalla building, 2810 Wesley St. in Greenville.
Tuesday evening volunteers will be packing canned goods, with dry goods packed on Wednesday and produce items packed Thursday night.
Anyone wanting to sign up or needing additional information can contact FISH at 903-455-0545 or at www.hcsmfish.org
Distribution of the Christmas food boxes is scheduled to take place the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17.
