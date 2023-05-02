Volunteers will be spreading out across Greenville in a few weeks, assisting local residents with whatever they may need during the annual For The City campaign.
“For The City 23” is scheduled May 31-June 3. Volunteers are being asked to sign up and organizers note teams will be able to provide light construction, roof repairs, yard work, outdoor painting for homeowners only and assorted other services for residents in need, and those who are elderly in the community.
The application process for volunteers and those seeking assistance is available at forthecity.info
Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of area churches were involved with the 2022 For The City campaign.
The volunteers assisted with everything from light construction, roof repairs, yard work and more for residents in need, and those who are elderly in the community.
But the efforts also involved offering free visits to the movies, a visit to the Greenville Gardens Nursing Home to offer singing and handing out handmade lap blankets door to door with a scripture card for the residents, a drive through prayer service which also provided for free visits to the nearby laundromat and car wash.
