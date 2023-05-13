The installation of one of the most patriotic annual displays in Hunt County is planned for next Saturday.
The Greenville Flags project is again asking for the public’s assistance as it prepares to display hundreds of crosses and United States flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass.
Tim and Aletha Kruse have announced they plan on setting out the display at 10 a.m. May 20 in preparation for Memorial Day and the Park Street Independence Day Parade and are asking volunteers.
“Please bring work gloves and a small sledge hammer,” the announcement said. “We will be pounding in rebar to slide our crosses over. We welcome all those that would like to help. Once the crosses are done, we will move onto placing flags along the over pass.”
The work is expected to require 4-5 people, with two strong enough to drive a flagpole into the ground, and two more to get flags out of the truck to give to the others.
Anyone wishing to donate toward the project or who is seeking additional information can visit www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags or www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project or can mail a donation to Greenville Flags Project, PO Box 1032, Greenville TX 75403
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.