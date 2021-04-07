A group of Boy Scouts from Royse City will be helping transform a local park into a virtual wildlife attraction this weekend.
Greg Reeves said his son Brandon has an unusual idea lined up for his Eagle Scout proposal.
“His project is a Royse City Virtual Zoo,” he said. “With the help of his 312 Pack he will be putting up permanent signs around the city park walking path. The signs have QR codes on them linking them to videos for different zoo animals.”
The effort is planned to start at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Royse City Park.
