Those who served in the Vietnam War were honored during a ceremony this morning in Greenville.
Another event is scheduled this evening in Royse City for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
* Kindred Hospice hosted this morning’s event at Wesley United Methodist Church, along the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, VFW and the Twin Rotors Mission. Vietnam veterans and surviving spouses were invited to attend the ceremony during which those attending received a commemorative lapel pin.
The Royse City American Legion Post No. 100 is presenting a Vietnam War Veteran Tribute, starting at 6:30 p.m. today at Trinity Baptist Church, 300 N. Erby Campbell Boulevard. The post is inviting all Vietnam Veterans, their families, and surviving spouses to attend the event, which is designed to honor and remember the men and women who served. The veterans do not need to be a member of the Legion.
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act that designated March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 regardless of location are eligible to receive the commemorative pin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.