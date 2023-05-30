Greenville and Hunt County commemorated the Memorial Day weekend with multiple events designed to honor those who gave their lives in service to their country.
• Saturday began with the annual Audie Murphy Day event, recognizing Murphy, the most decorated American soldier of World War II. Activities began at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center with a lineup of speakers and guests, including Coy Prather, the godson of Nadene Murphy of Princeton, Audie’s sister, who passed away in January. Some of Murphy’s family members in attendance were also recognized, and a moment of silence was presented for Nadene and for James “Skip” Murphy, Audie’s son. The day continued during the afternoon at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville, where a pup tent set-up, including field gear and equipment a soldier would have been issued during WWII, by the 3rd Infantry Division, 7th Regiment, A Company reenactor group.
Audie Murphy Day concluded with a candlelight remembrance at Murphy’s statue on the museum grounds.
• One of a series of the Carry The Load walks across the United States in support of America’s veterans passed through Greenville and Hunt County Saturday, on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The walk which passed through locally was the New England Route, one of five separate treks across the United States. The relay stopped briefly at the Farmers Market downtown, then crossed the Audie Murphy Overpass and along Wesley Street to reach Gibson Automotive for a full rally, before continuing the next leg of the walk to the Pilot Travel Center in Caddo Mills and eventually through Rockwall County and then to Dallas for a ceremony Monday.
