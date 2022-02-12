REMINDER: Hunt County and much of the surrounding area of North Texas are expected to remain under a “very high” danger of grass and wild fires the next few days, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, due to the continued severe drought conditions across the region and the gusting winds. Hunt County is NOT under a ban on outdoor burning, but neighboring Delta County was placed under an emergency burn ban Friday. There are good chances for rain in the forecast around the middle of next week. Anyone intending to conduct a controlled burn in Hunt County this weekend is being advised to use extreme caution or to wait if possible for more favorable weather conditions.
Very high fire danger forecast for the weekend
Brad Kellar
Reporter
