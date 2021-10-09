After a Friday of battling blazes across Hunt County, firefighters may still be contending with additional incidents today and maybe Sunday before the current unseasonably dry and hot weather pattern changes.
The Texas A&M Forestry Service is listing Hunt, Fannin and some areas of Delta, Hopkins and Lamar counties under “very high” dangers of grass fires today, due to the current severe drought conditions and highs expected in the low to mid 90s this afternoon.
Fannin County is under a ban on outdoor burning and while the other counties are not under burn bans, extreme caution is being advised for anyone considering a controlled burn.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for sunny skies today, with a high near 92 and south wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Increasing clouds are expected tonight, with a low around 67 and south wind around 10 mph.
Sunday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could be severe, with a low around 64 and south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Additional rain chances are in the long term forecast for much of next week.
