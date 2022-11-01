Vendors are being sought to take part of what will likely be one of next year’s biggest events in Hunt County.
Vendor registration is open for the 2023 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show, scheduled April 21-30.
The Fair, which calls home the fairgrounds at 9800 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville, will be celebrating its 56th year.
The 2022 event set records during the Livestock Sale of Champions as sellers collected $784,000. The Fair presented approximately $12,000 in scholarships to help pay for students attending college or trade school.
Fair Boss, the event’s official mascot, sits quietly inside the main gate of the Fairgrounds, next to the livestock arena.
Many children make it their first and last stops at the Fair, taking the time to say a quick hello on their way to the midway or a tired goodbye as their parents carry them to the parking lot.
Fair Boss was manufactured in Paris and is easily the largest Hereford ever seen in Hunt County.
Harold Payne, one of the originators of the Fair, is credited for bringing Fair Boss to town. Payne was said to have purchased Fair Boss about six or seven years after the Fair began.
Hereford cattle were the predominant cattle in the south and southwest at the time and Payne’s father also raised Hereford cattle. Payne donated it to the Hunt County Fair Association.
Those seeking information on the vendor registration or about plans for the 2023 Fair can contact fairmanager@huntcountyfair.net, call 903-454-1503 the fair or visit huntcountyfair.net
