Uvalde survivor and parents of shooting victim beg Congress for gun reform

AUSTIN — Eleven-year-old Miah Cerrillo, a survivor of the Uvalde shooting, described in a prerecorded video for Congress what happened when a gunman entered her classroom last month.
He first shot her teacher, then a friend sitting next to her. Cerrillo covered her own body in her friend’s blood, afraid the gunman would return, and stayed quiet until she was able to grab her teacher’s phone and call 911, she said.
Asked in the video, “Do you feel safe at school?” Cerrillo shook her head no.
Asked, “You think it’s going to happen again?” She nodded.
Cerrillo was one of several impacted by the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings who offered testimony before the Congressional House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday, calling for gun reform.
The purpose of the hearing was to examine the gun violence epidemic - more than 240 mass shootings in the U.S. since the start of the year. This includes the recent mass shootings drawing national attention in Buffalo, New York, where 10 were killed; Uvalde, where 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers were killed; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, where four victims were killed on a hospital campus.
Uvalde pediatrician Dr. Roy Guerrero, who testified in person, described the emergency room the day an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School with an AR-15-style assault rifle, stating that children’s bodies “had been pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart.”
“The only clue as to their identities was a blood splattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them, clinging for life and finding none,” Guerrero said.
He claimed politicians were failing Americans out of stubbornness or passivity, or both.
“I chose to take care of children. Keeping them safe from preventable diseases, I can do. Keeping them safe from bacteria and brittle bones, I can do. But making sure our children are safe from guns, that's the job of our politicians and leaders,” Guerrero said.
Through tears, Kimberly Rubio, the mother of Uvalde victim Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, spoke live via video of the pain of losing a child. She said that an hour before the gunman entered the school, she and her husband, Felix, were celebrating Lexi’s accomplishments.
Then, she begged legislators to do something.
“We don't want you to think of Lexi as just a number,” Rubio said. “She was intelligent, compassionate and athletic. She was quiet, shy unless she had a point to make. She was firm, direct, voice unwavering. So today we stand for Lexi, and as her voice, we demand action.”
Others recently impacted by gun violence asked legislators to push for raising the age to purchase an assault rifle to 21; enact stronger background checks; enact red flag laws; and repeal liability immunity for gun manufacturers.
Even so, lawmakers from Texas on the committee tabled those ideas.
U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, blamed the increase of mass shootings on the increase in single-parent homes, stating they are causing “societal decline.”
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, also pointed to the breakdown of family units and an “erosion of faith” as factors causing more mass shootings.
Fallon stated that schools need to be “hardened” - equipped with cameras and doors that automatically lock, similar to hotels. Other panelists, including National Education Association President Becky Pringle, who also was at the hearing, said “turning schools into prisons [is] never a good idea.”
“When a senseless tragedy like this happens, blame is thrown around. Some people want to blame guns. Some people want to blame gun manufacturers. Some people want to blame — believe it or not — the Constitution. Some people want to blame an entire political party,” Fallon said. “All this couldn't be more misplaced. The shooter is the only one to blame.”
