AUSTIN — Felicha Martinez, mother of 10-year-old Uvalde victim Xavier Lopez, said this past holiday that she did not open presents with her children on Christmas morning.
Instead, she spent the morning crying in her room with her husband, Abel, angry that “the one person who was the loudest during Christmas is no longer there.”
Where the family used to spend the holidays around the kitchen table playing games and laughing, they instead spent it around a grave site.
“Xavier was the one who made sure everyone had a good holiday,” Martinez recalled. “God, how much do we wish he was here with us.”
Xavier was one of 19 fourth graders and two teachers killed in their classrooms at Robb Elementary School by an 18-year-old gunman with a legally-purchased rifle. The event became the deadliest mass shooting in a Texas school.
Martinez and other family members impacted by the Uvalde tragedy met at the Texas Capitol Tuesday to push for a series of legislative changes, eight months to the day after the tragedy.
Now infuriated, parents and siblings have vowed to visit the Capitol every week during the current 88th Legislative Session, if need be, to ensure that their loved one’s deaths are not in vain.
“Irresponsible parenting, an irresponsible school district, irresponsible gun owners, irresponsible gun laws and 376 irresponsible law enforcement officers made a perilous combination,” said Marissa Lozano, sister of Uvalde victim and teacher Irma Garcia. “Make no mistake, the laws that this state currently have in place enabled this child to commit this horrific act.”
During the press conference, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, introduced two bills and two resolutions he said will bring accountability for the failures of the state that resulted in Uvalde.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 urges the U.S. Congress to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which shields gun manufacturers and distributors from liability related to crimes or violence committed with their products despite reckless and inflammatory advertising.
Gutierrez and Uvalde family members argued that individuals in other professions, including doctors and lawyers, can be sued, however gun manufacturers are protected from being held liable. SCR 11 encourages the repeal of that protection.
SCR 12 would empower any student or teacher injured or killed during the massacre at Robb Elementary to sue the state of Texas and any of its agencies, including ancillary agencies like the county and city, for negligence that occurred on that day.
Nearly 80 minutes passed before law enforcement was able to breach the unlocked classroom door and kill the gunman. In the days, weeks and months following, details and timelines frequently changed and blame was passed around.
“We’ve all seen the extreme negligence by law enforcement, whole agencies that failed on that day,” Gutierrez said. “This simply allows for these families to have your day in court, and they absolutely should.”
In that vein, Senate Bill 575 ends qualified immunity for peace officers employed by local governments or the state, allowing individuals harmed by the officers, actions, or failure to act, to hold those officers liable for damages and/or violation of their rights.
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that protects government officials from being held personally liable or sued for monetary damages by individuals when their constitutional rights are violated.
Lastly, SB 574 creates a permanent compensation fund for victims of school gun violence, and allows additional relief to reach Texas families impacted by school shootings. If passed, families can recoup $1 million if their child dies, $250,000 if their child is injured, and $100,000 if their child suffers from mental injuries incurred during a school shooting.
Gutierrez proposed a 5 cent per bullet sales tax to pay for the program. This would raise $50 million for every billion bullets, and billions of bullets are sold in Texas every year, Gutierrez said.
“I think that these families in Texas, families like ones in Santa Fe and Uvalde, deserve a piece of that. I think that if your child gets killed in one of our schools, we should compensate them,” he said.
Gutierrez added that as many as 20 different bills related to mass gun violence will be proposed over the next few weeks in a series of weekly press conferences.
Next week families impacted by the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018 will push for additional legislation.
“This has to be the session where we do something on gun safety,” Gutierrez said. “We’re not asking for the moons and stars, we are asking for common sense solutions.”
