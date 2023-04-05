AUSTIN — With eight weeks remaining in the legislative session, the families of Uvalde victims are calling on lawmakers to move gun reform bills forward.
Those bills, many of them filed by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, continue to be stalled in the Texas House and Senate.
“Three days before I buried my daughter, I addressed Congress to call for sensible gun laws,” said Kimberly Rubio, mother of Uvalde victim Lexi Rubio. “They didn’t listen, and now six Tennessee families are burying their loved one.”
The Uvalde families come to the Texas Capitol every week — an approximate six-hour drive round-trip — to advocate for gun reform.
At the top of their requests is raising the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21 and installing a so-called red-flag law that would help prevent individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others from temporarily possessing their weapons.
It has been nearly a year since a gunman opened fire in two fourth-grade classrooms in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers.
Four years prior, a shooting occurred at Santa Fe High School, near Houston, where 10 died.
Some of the Santa Fe families were also at the Capitol on Tuesday to testify on behalf of Senate Bill 435, which would allow for the disclosure of certain evidence of a crime that resulted in the death of a person.
Nearly five years since the Santa Fe shooting have passed, and the families have still been denied access to their loved ones’ autopsy reports, they said. This bill would change that.
They said they were an hour into their drive from the Houston area to Austin when they received word that the bill had been pulled from the Senate Criminal Justice Committee by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick over a wording issue.
Patrick, a Republican, has refused to hear gun reform options, instead focusing on mental health and school security as ways to make schools safer.
The Uvalde families said Patrick has also refused to speak to them without parameters on the discussion. They said he wants to focus on mental health and school safety, not gun reform.
Patrick did not respond to requests for comment.
“As we come upon this Easter Sunday and everyone is at home celebrating with their families, each family behind me will be grieving of yet another holiday where their children are not here,” said Christina Delgado, of Santa Fe. “Another holiday where they have to remember that they have to come back here next week to fight to prevent another family from having to grieve their child being gunned down in their classroom.”
The scheduled news conference this week took place just minutes after Gutierrez was rebuked by Patrick for again mentioning gun reform during floor debates on a separate bill involving drag performers. Gutierrez said lawmakers claim they want to protect children but will do nothing about gun violence — the No. 1 killer of American children.
In the unprecedented exchange, Patrick told Gutierrez that if he did not stick to the topic of the bill, he would not be recognized to speak again.
“(Senate Republicans) don’t want to have a discussion about guns and ammunition, they just simply don’t,” Gutierrez said of the exchange.
Guiterrez vowed to propose amendments that include gun control provisions to every bill he can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.