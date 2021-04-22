An area service organization is again planning on distributing free boxes of food to needy families in Hunt County, starting Saturday and continuing weekly through the upcoming spring and summer.
Community Seeds of Lone Oak has announced it will be partnering with the USDA Farmers to Families food distribution program. The program furnishes food boxes containing high quality fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy and protein surplus food from regional producers to families struggling with food insecurity.
Community Seeds Executive Director Bertram Cooper said every Saturday for the next five months boxes of food and gallons of milk are available for drive thru pick up at the Greenville High School parking lot, 3515 Lions Lair Road, next to the football stadium.
“Distribution is scheduled from noon until 2 p.m. but we begin distribution as early as 11 a.m. when volunteers are in place,” Cooper said.
During 2020, the ministry provided approximately 40,000 boxes of vegetables and fruits and dairy products during weekly drive through events.
