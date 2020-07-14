Early voting

As of 9:40 p.m., with 11 out of 14 precincts reporting, the unofficial voting percentages for the Hunt County's primary run-off elections are:

State Representative District 2: Dan Flynn 39.76 percent, Bryan Slaton 60.24 percent

County Attorney: Scott Cornuaud 44.97 percent, G. Calvin Grogan 55.03 percent

County Commissioner, Precinct 1: Mark Hutchins 60.64 Percent, Eric Evans 39.36 Percent

County Constable, Precinct 1: Richy Valenzuela 59.36 Percent, Sandra Linson-Bell 40.64 Percent

County Constable, Precinct 3: Wade Sheets 61.73 Percent, Joel Gibson 38.27 Percent

United States Senator: Mary “MJ” Hegar 56.95 Percent, Royce West 43.05 Percent

Railroad Commissioner: Chrysta Castañeda 65.74 Percent, Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo 34.26 Percent

For clarification, these results are not final.

Travis Hairgrove is a news reporter and features writer at the Herald-Banner and covers city government for many municipalities in Hunt County. To reach him outside of business hours, email THairgroveReporter@gmail.com.

