As of 9:40 p.m., with 11 out of 14 precincts reporting, the unofficial voting percentages for the Hunt County's primary run-off elections are:
State Representative District 2: Dan Flynn 39.76 percent, Bryan Slaton 60.24 percent
County Attorney: Scott Cornuaud 44.97 percent, G. Calvin Grogan 55.03 percent
County Commissioner, Precinct 1: Mark Hutchins 60.64 Percent, Eric Evans 39.36 Percent
County Constable, Precinct 1: Richy Valenzuela 59.36 Percent, Sandra Linson-Bell 40.64 Percent
County Constable, Precinct 3: Wade Sheets 61.73 Percent, Joel Gibson 38.27 Percent
United States Senator: Mary “MJ” Hegar 56.95 Percent, Royce West 43.05 Percent
Railroad Commissioner: Chrysta Castañeda 65.74 Percent, Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo 34.26 Percent
For clarification, these results are not final.
