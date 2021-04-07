UPDATE 1:45 p.m. Thursday: Information released by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office:
Two reported missing/runaway children have been returned home safely.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that it had been investigating the report of two missing/runaway persons; Alana Franco, a 15 year old female from Celeste and Edwin Mendoza Bonilla, a 16 year old male, from Caddo Mills.
Both students at Bland ISD had been reported as missing/runaway by family members. There had been missing posters distributed and the information had been shared many times on social media.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office indicated that as of Wednesday afternoon, both individuals have been located, are safe, unharmed and with family members.
