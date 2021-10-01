Two suspects were arrested in Greenville Thursday night as the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reportedly made two big drug busts in connection with a reported investigation into drug sales to local high school students.
One man from Greenville and one from Celeste were each taken into custody between 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday.
Sammuel Angel Pena, 21, of Greenville and Bryan Clyde Soles, 22, of Celeste, were both in custody Friday morning at the Hunt County Detention Center.
Soles was being held in lieu of a total of $673,200 bond on three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between four and 400 grams; and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between one and four grams, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds and possession of dangerous drug and speeding.
Pena was charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between four and 400 grams; and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between one and four grams, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds. Bond was set at a total of $673,000.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday afternoon concerning the arrests, indicating a residential search warrant was served in the 4900 block of McDougal Street in Greenville,
Sheriff Terry Jones said the warrant was the result of a two month long investigation where officers continuously observed high school aged kids going to the location and being sold narcotics.
During the search ten pounds of marijuana, over a pound of Psilocybin chocolate candy bars, approximately 80 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 29 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vaping pens, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) wax, prescription pills, a firearm and United States Currency were found throughout the residence.
“We will continue working in the fight against drugs in this community and we will not tolerate drugs being sold to our children,” Jones said. “My hope is that those effected by drugs will decide this is not the life they want and I hope they will seek the help they need.”
It was not immediately known if the suspects had attorneys or would be seeking the appointment of defense counsels by filing writs of habeas corpus with the state district courts in Hunt County.
