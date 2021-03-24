UPDATE 5 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for counties to the south and west of Hunt County, including Kaufman and Van Zandt counties, until 10 p.m.
Hunt County is not currently included under any watches or warnings as of 5 p.m., but there is a chance for some severe weather in the area overnight and into Thursday morning.
ORIGINAL POST: For the second time this week, powerful and possibly severe thunderstorms are expected to cross the region this afternoon and throughout the night.
The National Weather Service was reporting that today's severe threat is conditional on good moisture being transported north. If enough moisture if moved north...the threat for isolated strong to severe storms (hail and wind) exists this afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m. over Central and Western North Texas. More robust strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and this evening, starting over Western North/Central Texas and continuing east through the evening. Another round of storms is possible late tonight along and behind a cold front.
The forecast was calling for showers and thunderstorms, overnight, some of the storms could be severe. Low around 53. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
On Thursday there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m. then a slight chance of showers through 1 p.m. with a high near 67. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
