UPDATE 6:39 p.m. The tornado warning which had been issued for northeastern Hunt and southeastern Fannin counties has been cancelled as the thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.
UPDATE 6:35 P.M. A Tornado Warning has been issued for including Commerce, Cooper and Roxton TX until 7 p.m.
UPDATE 6:27 p.m. Storm spotters report rotation above the City of Lone Oak. No touch down conformed. Multiple reports of accidents and downed power lines and trees across the area.
UPDATE 6:22 p.m. National Weather Service reports main line of storms will be moving through from west to east, with gusty winds shifting from the northwest and with quite a noticeable change in sensible weather. Metroplex will be in the clear soon. Wind gusts behind the cold front could reach 40 to 45 mph.
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning including Commerce TX, Cooper TX and Honey Grove remains in effect until 6:45 p.m.
A tornado warning which had been posted for Hunt and Rockwall counties was scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m.
No confirmed tornado touchdowns were reported in Hunt County.
The tornadic threat was reported to have passed as of 6:03 p.m.
A tornado watch continues across the area until 8 p.m.
Heavy rain and heavy winds were reported in Greenville at 6 p.m.
