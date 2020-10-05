UPDATE 11:04 p.m.: The Texas Ranger investigating the case said Jonathan Price was not threatening the officer and was walking away when he was shot.
Texas Ranger Lonny Haschel released the following statement tonight regarding the arrest:
“At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a disturbance call at the 100 block of Santa Fe Street for a possible fight in progress. Officer Lucas made contact with a man, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. Officer Lucas deployed his TASER, followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price. EMS was notified and Price was transported to Hunt Regional Hospital, where he later died. The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable. The Texas Rangers have charged Officer Lucas with the offense of Murder and booked him into the Hunt County Jail. This investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers, with the cooperation of the Wolfe City Police Department and the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office. No additional information is being released at this time.”
ORIGINAL POST: The Wolfe City Police Department officer who was alleged to have shot and killed Jonathan Price Saturday night has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the offense.
Records with the Hunt County Detention Center indicate that Shaun Lucas of Greenville was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers this evening and was booked into the jail, where he has a bond set of $1 million on the murder charge, based on a warrant issued by 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench. But the report also indicated Lucas was then released another agency.
As of 10:35 p.m. Monday, it was unclear to which agency Lucas was released, or whether he may have been transferred to a jail in another jurisdiction where he remained in custody.
It was unknown as of Monday night whether Lucas has an attorney to represent him on the charge, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
