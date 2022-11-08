11:59 p.m. The Hunt County Voter Administration Office is reporting that while all boxes have been counted, provisional votes are still being tabulated. Even so, Hunt County Proposition A was approved by a landslide, the Quinlan Independent School District’s $25 million bond package, to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility, failed, and the City of Poetry’s proposed establishment of a 1.5% sales and use tax, to pay for the maintenance and repair of local streets, was adopted. The City of West Tawakoni city council election, including the Mayor and Places 2 and 4, featured all write-in candidates.

The final unofficial results:

Hunt Hunt County Proposition A

For 26,093 votes (90.56%)

Against 2,719 (9.44%)

Quinlan ISD Proposition A

For 2,058 (41.2%)

Against 2,937 (58.8%)

Town of Poetry Proposition A

For 350 (60.34%)

Against 230 (39.66%)

West Tawakoni City Council

Mayor

Jim Turnipseed 184 (57.5%)

Pam Reed 136 (42.5%)

Place 2

Leon Myers 152 (60.32%)

Ward Hansen 100 (39.38%)

Place 4

Jacq O’Connell 92 (35.11%)

Lana Massey 68 (25.95%)

Robin L. Myers 102 (38.93%)

