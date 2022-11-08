11:59 p.m. The Hunt County Voter Administration Office is reporting that while all boxes have been counted, provisional votes are still being tabulated. Even so, Hunt County Proposition A was approved by a landslide, the Quinlan Independent School District’s $25 million bond package, to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility, failed, and the City of Poetry’s proposed establishment of a 1.5% sales and use tax, to pay for the maintenance and repair of local streets, was adopted. The City of West Tawakoni city council election, including the Mayor and Places 2 and 4, featured all write-in candidates.
The final unofficial results:
Hunt Hunt County Proposition A
For 26,093 votes (90.56%)
Against 2,719 (9.44%)
Quinlan ISD Proposition A
For 2,058 (41.2%)
Against 2,937 (58.8%)
Town of Poetry Proposition A
For 350 (60.34%)
Against 230 (39.66%)
West Tawakoni City Council
Mayor
Jim Turnipseed 184 (57.5%)
Pam Reed 136 (42.5%)
Place 2
Leon Myers 152 (60.32%)
Ward Hansen 100 (39.38%)
Place 4
Jacq O’Connell 92 (35.11%)
Lana Massey 68 (25.95%)
Robin L. Myers 102 (38.93%)
