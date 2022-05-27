With temperatures heating up this weekend, and with the start of summer arriving, there are some options available to cool off in Greenville.
• The Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville will be opening its seventh season Saturday and will feature a new attraction.
A water slide, the first new major addition since the park opened in June 2016, was built. A contest was offered online to determine the name for the slide, with the winner to be announced May 31. Admission to the aviation-themed water park inside the Greenville Towne Center along the Interstate 30 south service road is $25.95 per person; or $20.95 each for senior, military and anyone under 42 inches tall. Admission is $14.44 per person for everyone after 4 p.m. Additional information is available online at https://www.splashkingdomwaterpark.com/greenville-air-patrol/
• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department had intended on opening the splash pads in the Ja-Lu Municipal Park and in Graham Park Saturday.
But officials with the department said Friday afternoon that parts which were needed for both sites had yet to arrive and it is hopes the splash pads will be ready Tuesday.
