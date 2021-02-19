UPDATE: 3:37 p.m. Cash Special Utility District says some customers in Quinlan area no longer under boil water notice.
From the Cash SUD: Our customers in Quinlan are no longer under the boil water notice. This does not include the City of Quinlan. If you live out past our Quinlan Tower off of Highway 276 then your water is safe.
UPDATE 12:28 p.m. The Cash Special Utility District, in addition to the City of Greenville, is extending its boil water notices for many of its customers.
From the Cash SUD:
Customers in Cycles 2, 3 & 4 still remain under a boil water notice until further notice. Now, that we are past the hard freezes, Cash SUD is asking customers to please reduce the number of dripping faucets or turn them off so that we may increase pressure to fill all tanks and push water throughout the system. The sooner we are able to increase water pressure throughout the system, the sooner we will be able to lift the boil water notice. We would like to thank all our customers for all your efforts to conserve water usage and for your patience and understanding as we continue to work hard to restore service to everyone.
The City of Greenville is advising residents the Boil Water Notice, issued Feb. 17, will remain in place for a few days longer.
From the City of Greenville:
"Due to past rolling power outages the system was compromised and did not meet the quality of water that TCEQ requires. To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.
Should you have any questions or concerns please contact the City of Greenville Public Works after hours number at (903) 457-2948."
