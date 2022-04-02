A huge search for two brothers from Hunt County who went missing overnight ended happily Saturday afternoon.
A search both on the ground and in the air was conducted between Friday night and Saturday afternoon for Micah Morris,12, and Elias (Eli) Morris, 9.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones credited the efforts of all those who participated in the search, which included his office, family members, and multiple law enforcement, fire department and medical agencies.
“We had everybody looking, I mean everybody,” Jones said.”It is great when we have everybody assisting.”
The boys went walking from a residence in the area of Chapel Road and County Road 2548, just off of FM 36 at around 7 p.m. Friday.
Elias was found safe at around 1 p.m. Saturday, but the search continued for his brother.
"He said they got separated during the night in the woods," Jones said.
The search focused on the woods on the ground and with a helicopter in the air until Micah was located safe about 30 minutes later.
Jones said Micah had some “very minor” injuries.
“You know, just from being out in the woods that long,” Jones said.
