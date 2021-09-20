Fate DPS

UPDATE 4:50 p.m. Royse City ISD Superintendent Kevin Worthy issued a statement this afternoon concerning this morning's fatal accident:

Royse City ISD Families,
With permission from the family, it is with disbelief and immense sadness that I share that Mrs. Melissa Williams, a Miss May Vernon Elementary staff member/crossing guard, was fatally struck by a vehicle in a terrible accident this morning during student drop off.
Mrs. Williams was a beloved staff member in Royse City ISD for 14 years. She began working in the school district’s Extended Day Program in 2007. In 2009, she was hired as a teachers aide, most recently serving in Pre-Kindergarten. To put it simply, she was deeply loved by students and staff. This loss has a profound impact on the school community at Miss May Vernon and the RCISD staff.
I ask for the Royse City ISD community to pray for Mrs. Williams’ family, the Miss May Vernon Elementary Staff and all involved as they grapple with this sudden and tragic accident. As a Bulldog Family we must rally to support MMV. A coordinated counseling response team is in place for as long as needed.

ORIGINAL POST: A vigil is planned this evening in remembrance of a school crossing guard for the Royse City Independent School District who died in an accident this morning at the Miss May Vernon Elementary School.

The Fate Department of Public Safety reported that at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday, the driver of a vehicle experienced a possible medical emergency while driving on Miss May Drive in Fate. The vehicle entered a Royse City ISD school zone striking the crossing guard and then a vehicle.

The crossing guard was fatally wounded and taken by ground transportation to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe.

Neighbors in the Woodcreek neighborhood were preparing to hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Monday at the corner of Miss May and CD Borden. The public was invited to attend and to bring a candle and flowers.

