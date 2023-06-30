The Royse City Police Department has released the following update concerning this morning's reported active shooter incident:
"On Friday, June 30th, 2023, at 9:15, a female entered Royse City Medical Lodge with a rifle. The female fired several rounds inside the facility. This gunfire injured no one. Royse City Police, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, Fate DPS, Rockwall Police Department, Royse City Fire and Rockwall County EMS immediately responded. When police officers confronted the shooter, the shooter surrendered and was taken into custody.
At this time, Royse City Police Department is conducting a full investigation to determine what caused the incident and what charges will be filed. The shooter has a relationship with a resident of the facility. We do not believe there is another immediate threat to the community at this time.
