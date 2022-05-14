The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning the arrest of several individuals Friday in connection with manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine.
“On May 13, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sweep for individuals that have been connected to the Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine in Hunt County. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office executed two residential search warrants, which resulted in two arrests.
A search warrant was executed in the 10000 block of Private Road 3720 Wills Point, Texas. One male subject was taken into custody at this location with charges in relation to the Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine and possessing a firearm.
A second search warrant was executed in the 9800 block of Private Road 3806 Quinlan, Texas. One male subject was taken into custody on charges related to the Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine.
Four other individuals were also taken into custody on arrest warrants. Each of these individuals’ charges were related to the Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine in Hunt County.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones stated ”This activity will not be tolerated in Hunt County and we will continue to fight the war on drugs in our county. I also want to thank all the local, state and federal agencies that are working together on these investigations.’”
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning indicated the suspects arrested during the investigation were Chance Dakota Jeffcoat, 29, who was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $175,000 bond on one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and fraudulent use of possession/identifying information and Heather Ladonna Hayner, 34, who was being held in the jail in lieu of $25,000 bond on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
