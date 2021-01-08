Local businessman Jerry J. Ransom announced today his plan to run for mayor of the city of Greenville in the upcoming May 1 city elections. Ransom currently serves as the city’s mayor pro tem and has served on the city council since 2014.
“Today I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of Greenville, and humbly ask for the support of citizens and friends,” Ransom said. “Our growing community faces hard decisions in the coming years as we work to overcome some tough times. I have a record of success in public service; I have created opportunities and jobs through business innovation; and, I have delivered results on issues important to the community. I want to put that experience to work as your next mayor.”
Current Mayor David Dreiling said Ransom had his backing for the position.
“I think he would be an excellent mayor for the city,” Dreiling said, adding that Ransom has been a dedicated member of the city council. “He’s very enthusiastic about the growth of the city and I fully support him.”
As mayor pro tem the last six years Ransom said his primary focus has been holding the line on taxes while balancing the financial challenges of a growing city. He chaired the Employee Insurance Committee which ultimately led to cost savings of over $1 million. Ransom is currently chairman of the Transportation Committee tasked with looking into more comprehensive and aggressive approaches to street improvements.
“My priorities as mayor will be simple and consistent with my prior history on the city council: 1. Keep taxes low while applying a common-sense business approach to city government; 2. Support our police, fire and other city employees while streamlining and improving city services; and, 3. Focus on improving our city’s infrastructure with an emphasis on street improvements and street maintenance.”
Also, Ransom said he strongly supports the continued growth of the city’s industrial and retail bases that have grown tremendously over the past five years. Business growth has increased our tax base; and, created or retained over 1,250 local jobs that resulted in significant year-over-year sales tax increases.
“The city needs to improve developer and investor response times, which sometimes drag on for months or even years. In addition, I believe the recently passed senior tax freeze should be extended to include our disabled citizens,” Ransom said.
Ransom said he has a long history of community service including serving on the boards of the Greenville Electric Utility System, the Texas Municipal Power Agency, and the 4A/4B Study and Charter Review Committees. Also, he has received the “Champion of the Child” award from the Boys and Girls Club; the “Diamond Award” for his long-term support of the Hunt County Hospital Foundation; and, he was named the “2019 Worthy Citizen” for his service to and philanthropy in our community.
“Greenville has been my home over 50 years,” Ransom said. “I love our community and that is why I chose to raise my family and build my businesses here. I believe we are positioned for a period of substantial growth. I’d like to lead the team that manages that growth and hope to earn the support of every Greenville citizen in the process.”
