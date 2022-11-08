10:30 pm.
Multiple jurisdictions in Hunt County were also conducting elections today to address multiple issues.
With 20 of 37 boxes reporting (54.05%), the Quinlan Independent School District’s $25 million bond package, to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility, was not passing. Hunt County’s newest municipality, the City of Poetry’s proposed establishment of a 1.5% sales and use tax, to pay for the maintenance and repair of local streets, was winning the approval of voters. The City of West Tawakoni city council election, including the Mayor and Places 2 and 4, featured all write-in candidates.
The latest results:
Quinlan ISD Proposition A
For 1,247 (39.97%)
Against 1,873 (60.03%)
Town of Poetry Proposition A
For 348 (60.21%)
Against 230 (39.79%)
West Tawakoni City Council
Mayor
Jim Turnipseed 184 (57.5%)
Pam Reed 136 (42.5%)
Place 2
Leon Myers 152 (60.32%)
Ward Hansen 100 (39.38%)
Place 4
Jacq O’Connell 92 (35.11%)
Lana Massey 68 (25.95%)
Robin L. Myers 102 (38.93%)
Hunt County Proposition A — the proposed tax freeze for Hunt County senior citizen and/or disabled residents, appears headed for an easy victory.
Approval of the measure has a wide margin, with just over half of the boxes counted.
With 20 out of 37 boxes tallied (54.05%) the Hunt County Voter Administration Office is reporting the measure has received 18,940 votes (90.94%) for to 1,887 votes (9.06%) against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.