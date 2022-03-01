The final unofficial vote totals for the primary races in Hunt County came in just before midnight Tuesday. Two winners were chosen among the GOP races, with the Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 contest headed toward a runoff.
Incumbent Republican County Commissioner for Precinct 2 Randy Strait received 1,124 votes (42.19%) but, as he did not receive 50% and one vote, he will be in a May 24 runoff race for the nomination against David Monroe, who received 602 votes (22.6%). David H. McNabb Jr. received 569 votes (21.36%) and Tod McMahan collected 369 votes (13.85%).
The race for the Republican Party nomination for County Clerk was won by Becky Landrum, who received 4,943 vote (56.23%) to Kelly Elaine Wineinger’s 3,848 votes (41.26%).
The race for the Republican nomination for Justice of the Peace Prec. 4 was claimed by Clay Rankin, who received 1,879 votes (80.92%) to the 443 votes (19.08%) received by Charles “Adam” Dominguez.
