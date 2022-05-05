Update 5:15 p.m.
The Greenville ISD reported a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody.
A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody regarding the fake pipe bomb that was discovered this morning at Greenville High School.
This has been a very long day, and we are grateful to the eight law enforcement agencies for their diligent work. They are:
1. Greenville ISD Police Department
2. Greenville Police Department
3. Greenville Fire Department
4. Hunt County Sheriff's Department
5. Garland Police Department
6. Frisco Fire Department
7. Texas Rangers
8. DFW Bomb Unit
We are also grateful to all the GISD staff members and parents who came together to ensure that our students were safely evacuated and transported home today. The information that several students provided to investigators enabled a swift investigation today. Again, this reinforces our belief that when you see something, it's important to say something.
GHS will be closed tomorrow, and Floor Show and any other events that were scheduled to occur on campus Friday will either be canceled or rescheduled. End of Course tests that were originally scheduled for today (Thursday) will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 11th. More details about the Floor Show will be coming from GHS.
When GHS reopens Monday, counselors will be available to students and staff.
As the day comes to a close, we are thankful for our safety and for the efforts of so many in protecting our GISD family.
_________________________________________
Greenville High School will be closed on Friday because we are following the protocols that accompany a terroristic threat, which is to be certain that every aspect of this threat is investigated and addressed. Securing a building the size of Greenville High School, which is 334,700 square feet, takes a significant amount of time.
As a result of this closure, the Floor Show and any other events that were scheduled to occur on campus Friday will either be canceled or rescheduled. Floor Show will be rescheduled; tickets will be honored and, if the purchaser cannot attend the new date, the tickets will be refunded. End of Course tests that were originally scheduled for today (Thursday) will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 11th. More details about the Floor Show will be coming from GHS.
Eight law enforcement agencies came together and are conducting a thorough investigation that involves numerous protocols. They are:
Their investigation is ongoing, and we will provide updates. It is worth mentioning that several students came forward with information that is helping the investigation progress. This reinforces our belief that when you see something, it's important to say something.
Update: 11:53 a.m.
Law enforcement agencies, including the GISD Police Department and Garland Police Department bomb units, determined that the device discovered in a restroom at Greenville High School this morning is not dangerous.
The high school is still in the process of being thoroughly searched after the incident.
GISD will notify parents, staff and the public when the school is cleared to open, and is working on rescheduling testing and other activities that were planned for today.
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.
Law enforcement agencies, including bomb units, are on site. High school activities are canceled today.
Update: 9:08 a.m.
Everyone is out of the building at Greenville High School. Students drove home. Buses picked up their students.
Parents were directed into the indoor practice facility by T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium to check students out.
Garland PD is on their way to assist with investigation.
Earlier Story
Greenville ISD parents and staff were contacted early this morning and informed that the high school was being evacuated after a “suspicious item was found on campus.”
The message also stated that the campus would be closed for the remainder of the day as “a sweep of the entire campus [is] conducted.”
Because today is an end of course exam day, the only students at the high school this morning were juniors, and the rest of the students were going to arrive at 2 p.m.
But since the campus is closed for the rest of the day, they won't be allowed back in today.
In addition to sending the message to parents and staff, Greenville ISD also posted it on social media and their website. GISD also plans to release updates on the situation later today.
