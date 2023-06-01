The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was searching Wednesday for a teenager who has been reported missing.
• Marissa Jayne Loya, 14, has been missing from North FM 36 ion Greenville since May 21-22.
The sheriff’s office reported the last contact Loya’s family had with her was by text messaging on May 22, Loya has a heart tattoo on her chest and several tattoos on her hands. Marissa also has piercings on each side of her nose.
She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Loya can contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800 or to remain anonymous contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net or by mobile app: P3TIPS.com.
