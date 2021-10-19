A Hunt County teenager, who had been missing for more than a week, has been found safe.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said Tuesday afternoon that Derek Young is back home.
“Yes, he has been found and has been returned to his family,” Jones said.
Jones said his office was notified Tuesday by an employee of Campbell Independent School District that they had witnessed missing juvenile Derek Young on the railroad tracks by the school. Jones said he and his investigators went to the location and made contact with Young. Derek Young was reported missing on October 11, 2021. Jones thanked the family, citizens and community for their help in the search. Jones also credited his investigators who spent numerous hours on the streets knocking on doors, talking to people and following every lead that was presented to them..
Young, 15, of Campbell was reported missing Oct. 11 from the 500 block of Redwood Street after he was said to have walked off from the residence. His disappearance was the focus of multiple efforts by volunteers, friends and family members.
