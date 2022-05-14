UPDATE 1 p.m. Sunday: Unfortunately, clouds and maybe some storms may be hindering Hunt County's chances of catching the eclipse. The latest report from the National Weather Service is calling for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Some of the storms could be severe. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66.
Original post: If they want to stay up late, Hunt County residents should be able to catch a full lunar eclipse Sunday night into early Monday morning.
According to space.com, the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse will begin with a partial lunar eclipse at around 9:28 p.m. local time and the the Blood Moon will reach its peak at 11:11 p.m. before the lunar eclipse ends at 12:55 a.m. Monday.
The penumbral moon phase of the eclipse will begin about an hour earlier and end about an hour after the partial eclipse, according to TimeandDate.com.
Space.com notes that the total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves into place between the sun and the full moon. As a result, the Earth casts a giant shadow across the lunar surface, giving the moon a striking reddish hue — which is why lunar eclipses are also referred to as blood moons. Sunday's full moon is also considered a supermoon, meaning it looks bigger and brighter than usual because it's at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for it to be mostly clear, Sunday night, with a low around 67.
TheTexas A&M University-Commerce Planetarium will open at 10 p.m. Sunday night to allow visitors to join us for the eclipse.
Additional information is available online at https://www.facebook.com/TAMUCPlanetarium
