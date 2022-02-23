Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Cloudy with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.