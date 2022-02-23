Due to the expected road conditions developing overnight, the print edition of the Greenville Herald-Banner will not be delivered until Friday.
However, the paper’s e-edition will be available as will the heraldbanner.com web site.
Cloudy with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..
Cloudy with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 6:10 pm
Due to the expected road conditions developing overnight, the print edition of the Greenville Herald-Banner will not be delivered until Friday.
However, the paper’s e-edition will be available as will the heraldbanner.com web site.
Kelsey Hise, 30, born March 29, 1991 passed away Feb. 19, 2022. A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Lynch Funeral Service. To make online condolences, visit lynchfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.