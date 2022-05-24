The following are the final unofficial results in Hunt County for today’s political party runoffs:
Democratic Party Primary Runoff
Lieutenant Governor
Vote for None or One
Michelle Beckley 203 41.18%
Mike Collier 290 58.52%
Attorney General
Vote for None or One
Rochelle Mercedes Garza 277 56.07%
Joe Jaworski 217 43.93%
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Vote for None or One
Janet T. Dudding 342 69.51%
Angel Luis Vega 150 30.49%
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Vote for None or One
Jay Kleberg 293 59.07%
Sandragrace Martinez 203 40.93%
Republican Party Primary Runoff
Attorney General
Vote for None or One
George P. Bush 1,387 32.78%
Ken Paxton 2,844 67.22%
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Vote for None or One
Dawn Buckingham 2,652 67.90%
Tim Westley 1,254 32.10%
Railroad Commissioner
Vote for None or One
Sara Stogner 1,832 45.45%
Wayne Christian 2,199 54.55%
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Vote for None or One
Randy Strait 595 41.90%
David Monroe 825 58.10%
Precinct Chair 214A
Vote for None or One
Roxanne Turner 119 48.57%
Jace Lemmon 126 58.13%
Precinct Chair 318B
Vote for None or One
D. Robert Smith 44 75.86%
Miranda Rodriguez 14 24.14%
Precinct Chair 323
Vote for None or One
Margarita Moses 68 40.96%
Amy Jo Corrales 98 59.04%
Precinct Chair 432
Vote for None or One
Betty Teel Malone 56 56.57%
Charlotte Bennett 43 43.43%
