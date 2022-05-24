Voting totals

The following are the final unofficial results in Hunt County for today’s political party runoffs:

Democratic Party Primary Runoff

Lieutenant Governor

Vote for None or One

Michelle Beckley 203 41.18%

Mike Collier 290 58.52%

Attorney General

Vote for None or One

Rochelle Mercedes Garza 277 56.07%

Joe Jaworski 217 43.93%

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Vote for None or One

Janet T. Dudding 342 69.51%

Angel Luis Vega 150 30.49%

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Vote for None or One

Jay Kleberg 293 59.07%

Sandragrace Martinez 203 40.93%

Republican Party Primary Runoff

Attorney General

Vote for None or One

George P. Bush 1,387 32.78%

Ken Paxton 2,844 67.22%

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Vote for None or One

Dawn Buckingham 2,652 67.90%

Tim Westley 1,254 32.10%

Railroad Commissioner

Vote for None or One

Sara Stogner 1,832 45.45%

Wayne Christian 2,199 54.55%

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Vote for None or One

Randy Strait 595 41.90%

David Monroe 825 58.10%

Precinct Chair 214A

Vote for None or One

Roxanne Turner 119 48.57%

Jace Lemmon 126 58.13%

Precinct Chair 318B

Vote for None or One

D. Robert Smith 44 75.86%

Miranda Rodriguez 14 24.14%

Precinct Chair 323

Vote for None or One

Margarita Moses 68 40.96%

Amy Jo Corrales 98 59.04%

Precinct Chair 432

Vote for None or One

Betty Teel Malone 56 56.57%

Charlotte Bennett 43 43.43%

