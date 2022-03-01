Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon defeated two challengers in his bid for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.
With all precincts reporting, Fallon captured 58.2% of the vote in the Republican primary battle.
Fallon, seeking to win Congressional District 4, which include all or parts of Bowie, Hunt, Rockwall, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Denton, Lamar and Rockwall counties, captured 58.92% of the vote. Challengers Dan Thomas had 30.27% and John Harper was in third with 10.8%.
Fallon will face Democrat Iro Omera in November.
