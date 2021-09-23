UPDATE: The individual is not associated with the Greenville Independent School District and may be a speech/health teacher with the Bland ISD.
The Bland ISD Police Department issued a notice Wednesday afternoon: “On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Bland ISD Police Department was informed a Bland ISD employee is being investigated for misconduct off-campus. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.”
A bond amount had not been made public as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
ORIGINAL POST: A Hunt County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and being a teacher improperly involved with a student.
Cole Matthew Jenkins, 39, of Greenville, was taken into custody Wednesday night by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Jenkins remained in custody Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being charged with one count each of improper relationship between educator and student and sexual assault of a child. Bond amounts were not immediately set.
Both charges are second degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
It was unknown Thursday morning whether Jenkins has an attorney, or would be seeking the appointment of a attorney to represent him.
No details were immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.