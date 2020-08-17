UPDATE 3 p.m. The three eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 have been reopened.
UPDATE 1 p.m. The right two lanes of I-30 Westbound are open. I-30 Eastbound is still closed.
UPDATE: 11:05 a.m. Westbound State Highway 66 at Caruth Lake in Rockwall is also closed. A semi-truck has struck a tree and the tree is blocking the roadway.
The Rowlett Police Department has advised that all lanes on the I-30 bridge are closed because of an accident involving two overturned semi-trucks. There is currently no estimate on when the roadway will reopen.
Westbound traffic is being diverted at Ridge Road. Eastbound Traffic is stopped on the bridge.
